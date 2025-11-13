Abu Dhabi advances vertiport network with Skyports and government partners

Abu Dhabi has taken a major step toward establishing commercial air taxi services, announcing plans for a network of vertiports across the emirate to support future electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) operations.

The initiative is being led by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in collaboration with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), and Abu Dhabi Airports (ADA). It forms part of the emirate’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, which promotes advanced and sustainable mobility technologies as part of Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification strategy.

The vertiport network will eventually comprise more than 10 locations, linking key business, tourism and transportation hubs including Zayed International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Yas Island, Saadiyat, and Abu Dhabi Island. The infrastructure will be integrated into the wider ground transportation network to enable multimodal connectivity and low-emission travel.

As anchor investor and delivery partner, Abu Dhabi Airports will oversee development of the initial vertiport sites and the integration of eVTOL infrastructure into the capital’s wider aviation system. The General Civil Aviation Authority and Abu Dhabi Mobility are developing regulatory and operational frameworks to ensure safety, performance and interoperability with existing airspace and ground transportation systems.

Abu Dhabi Airports and Skyports to build first two vertiports

Complementing the government-led initiative, Abu Dhabi Airports has partnered with Skyports Infrastructure, a global developer of vertiport systems, to deliver the first two commercial sites at Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Al Bateen Executive Airport (AZI). The collaboration was announced during DriftX Abu Dhabi 2025.

Construction of both vertiports is underway and expected to be completed in Q1 2026, forming the foundation for a wider rollout across the emirate. Skyports will provide design, engineering and technology expertise for the facilities, while also supporting future operations, including passenger handling, security screening, and integration with eVTOL operators.

Elena Sorlini, managing director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are laying the concrete foundations for an emirate-wide advanced air mobility network. This initiative underscores Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to embracing innovation and positioning the emirate as a global leader in future transport and connectivity, providing a seamless and strategic link for eVTOL operations between our airports and across the capital.”

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports Infrastructure, added, “With Skyports already having active vertiport projects under development both in the UAE and beyond, we feel we are in the best position to apply our previous knowledge and expertise and help bring the benefits of AAM to the UAE’s largest emirate. We look forward to being able to facilitate eVTOL flights in Abu Dhabi in the near future.”

