Pittsburgh’s new US$1.7bn terminal set to open November 18

Pittsburgh International Airport‘s new US$1.7bn terminal is set to open to the public on Tuesday, November 18, after four years of construction.

The opening announcement comes after the new terminal systems went through rigorous testing over the past several months, with two large public trials featuring more than 2,000 participants providing input and feedback on their experience.

Pittsburgh says the upgrades were needed to transform the outdated airport designed as a US Airways hub into a modern ‘origin-and-destination’ airport that can accommodate a range of airlines and their business needs.

“This is a new day for our region. This is an airport built for Pittsburgh, by Pittsburgh. It improves the passenger experience and ensures this region remains on a global stage,” said airport CEO Christina Cassotis, who added that the new terminal was emblematic of the region’s “modern innovation economy”.

Airport upgrades

The immediate benefits that will be bought to passengers include a faster and more streamlined security experience courtesy of 12 TSA lanes featuring the latest equipment; and an expected reduction in baggage delivery times of 50% after eight miles of bag belt was cut down to three.

There will also be an improved international arrivals experience, replacing the temporary fix where international passengers were arriving airside. It will feature four outdoor terraces – two before and two after security – enhanced shopping and dining options, and accessibility improvements.

One of the most significant upgrades is to the airport’s parking options. The new Terminal Garage will bring an additional 3,300 spaces for a total 6,000, and will provide proximity and convenience, with technology signalling real-time counts of available spaces and where those spaces are. A new Terminal Lot will bring further additional spaces and an upgrade to the old terminal’s lot, now named The Shuttle Lot, will bring further spaces as well as heated shelters with a shuttle tracking system that displays real-time information.

Economic impact

PIT estimates that the new terminal has generated US$2.5bn in impact for the region’s economy and created more than 14,000 jobs. It says no local taxpayer money was used to finance the project.

Approximately 90% of the workforce came from the Pittsburgh region, and the same percentage of materials and services were also sourced locally.

Airport experience

PIT says that the new terminal “designed to reflect, connect and serve the community” while creating a welcoming experience for every visitor.

One of the final major elements tying the project together is the new Skybridge, which links the landside and airside terminals. More than just a functional connector, the Skybridge is designed to echo the feeling Pittsburghers know well when emerging from the Fort Pitt Tunnel and seeing the city skyline unfold.

With lighting and architectural features inspired by the region’s natural landscape, it provides passengers with a smooth, intuitive transition through the terminal while offering a sense of place unique to Pittsburgh.

