USA invests in Egyptian airport security

Egypt and the USA have signed a new agreement to strengthen security and improve operational efficiency at Cairo International Airport, Egypt’s State Information Service says. The USA will provide a grant to enable the airport to purchase new security screening technology and provide specialized training for aviation security personnel.

The agreement was signed by Herro Mustafa Garg, the USA’s ambassador to Egypt, and Magdy Ishaq, chairman of Cairo Airport Company, in the presence of Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh Hefny and senior officials from the USA’s Embassy in Cairo.

The US Transportation Security Administration will support the development efforts.

In related news, Plaza Premium Group to operate six lounges at Cairo International Airport