LAM LHA to support National Safe Skies Alliance project on aviation worker screening

LAM LHA has been selected to support the US National Safe Skies Alliance Program for Applied Research in Airport Security (PARAS) Project 0060, Strategies for Developing an Aviation Worker Screening Program. As part of the effort, LAM LHA and its team of partners will develop a guidebook to assist US airports with aviation worker screening.

A national amendment, issued in April 2023, requires certain airports to conduct aviation worker screening in a random, continuous manner. At the time of the amendment, little guidance was available to assist airports in this task. Consequently, the National Safe Skies Alliance requested proposals to create a comprehensive resource of information and guidance.

According to the Alliance’s RFP, the guidance should cover a range of elements, including using direct employees versus contract employees to conduct screening; selecting screening methods (manual and technological); establishing standard operating procedures such as alarm resolution procedures; evaluating access points; determining prohibited items; communicating with stakeholders; and cost and legal considerations.

This is LAM LHA’s sixth PARAS Project, with the team having most recently completed PARAS 0046, Tenant and Third-Party Controlled Facilities at Airports. Partners for the effort include Kim Dickie and Michele Freadman, both airport security specialists and former US airport executives. The project will run from January 2024 through the end of May when the Guidebook will be published.