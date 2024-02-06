Greater Binghamton Airport begins US$32m modernization project

Greater Binghamton Airport in New York has commenced a US$32m construction project on its terminal building, including the demolition of existing restaurant, kitchen and interior hallways to enable the construction of temporary waiting areas, new restroom facilities and a walkway to a jet bridge.

The project was awarded US$32m from the Governor’s US$230m Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. It will reimagine the passenger terminal and redevelop the airport’s main approach road to improve passenger flow and better accommodate the needs of travelers. The project also includes the relocation of the general aviation terminal to the main passenger terminal.

Work on the new outdoor canopy and entrance portals will begin in the spring of 2024. The modernization project, which has an estimated total cost of US$47.8m, is expected to create more than 500 jobs and be completed by the winter of 2025. Planned improvements also include the reconfiguration of the ticketing lobby and outbound baggage area; the renovation of the departures lobby and lounge; the renovation of the baggage claim area and relocation of rental car counters; a new parking revenue control system; and the construction of a new Customs and Border Protection facility.

“With the start of major construction, we have taken a big step toward providing Southern Tier travelers with a state-of-the-art airport that will make their journeys more pleasurable and also serve as an economic engine for the entire region,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “The improvements we are making to the Greater Binghamton Airport are part of our ongoing efforts to revitalize airports across upstate New York and create world-class travel experiences that will encourage people and businesses to visit, live and work in the Empire State.”

The Greater Binghamton Airport was one of nine upstate airports awarded a total of US$230m in the latest round of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced by Governor Hochul in 2023. The awards are intended to promote, revitalize and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century.

Built in 1945, the Greater Binghamton Airport handles more than 13,000 enplanements each year and is serviced by such commercial carriers as Delta and Avelo. According to the airport, the main terminal has not been renovated in more than two decades and its features are outdated.

The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and was open to upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft and/or corporate jets. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding for a single project or a program of projects to help meet the demands of the 21st century. Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies and economic effectiveness for the airport’s region.

Marie Therese Dominguez, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner, said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are moving full speed ahead to modernize our vital transportation infrastructure, including our upstate airports, to reconnect communities and strengthen our economy. The dramatic improvements now taking place at the Greater Binghamton Airport will create a modern travel gateway that’s worthy of the Southern Tier and help fuel the continued growth and prosperity of the entire region.”

For more key construction and architecture updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.