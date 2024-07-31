UK invests £750,000 in skills and outreach program

The UK government’s Department for Transport (DfT) has launched a £750,000 (US$960,000) round of funding for the skills and outreach program named Reach for the Sky to help young people aged four to 18 from under-represented groups pursue a career in aviation, which they may not otherwise have had the opportunity to do.

£750,000 aviation outreach program

Now in its third year, organizations can apply for a share of £750,000 (US$960,000) that will help them deliver outreach programs that will provide events, taster days, mentorship schemes and educational initiatives with schools and universities. This investment is intended to build on the government’s promise to secure the long-term future of aviation and give young people the opportunities they deserve.

Applications for the fund are open until September 2024 and decisions will be made by a joint panel of the DfT and the Civil Aviation Authority – which administers the fund on DfT’s behalf.

This latest round of funding was launched by aviation minister Mike Kane. Kane commented, “Our aviation industry is one of the best in the world and it’s the talented people within it that makes it so successful – the primary purpose of leadership is to create new leaders. Having a diverse workforce that can effectively address future challenges – from growing passenger demand to decarbonization – is crucial and our Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund is inspiring the next generation to be part of this ever-growing travel sector.”

Increasing representation

According to the DfT, several barriers hinder people from joining the aviation industry – including limited access to further education, financial constraints and lack of exposure to career pathways. With only 5% of pilots being women, fewer black young people being exposed to aviation opportunities than their white peers, and almost three-quarters of airline staff based in London and the South West, both the UK government and industry are working together to ensure the industry is open to everyone.

Reach for the Sky has been designed to bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the table, and this funding will add to the £1.5m (US$1.9m) already provided. Outreach programs supported by the DfT have reportedly already helped over 100,000 young people to discover an aviation career.

Previous recipients of DfT-funded schemes include 18-year-old aspiring pilot Joshua Merchan-Nicholls from Finchley, North London. Since 2021, he has been working toward a career as a commercial pilot – a goal he’s had since he was seven years old – and was recently awarded a gliding scholarship from the Air League as part of the DfT-funded ‘Soaring to Success’ program.

The Air League, aimed at breaking down barriers in the aviation industry, offers a range of scholarships, volunteering programs and events for people of all backgrounds, and has recently celebrated its 12,000th recipient. Not only is Merchan-Nicholls hoping to start a pilot training course, but he has also set his heart on helping young people from similar backgrounds achieve rewarding careers in aviation.

Merchan-Nicholls said, “I was seven when I first imagined myself as a pilot and I’ve followed this dream ever since. Thanks to the Air League, I received a gliding scholarship in 2022, which gave me my first experience of solo flying and made me even more enthusiastic! I’m grateful that these organizations exist because they open opportunities for people like me who always wanted to fly and they show the possibility of a career to people who hadn’t considered it before. It’s great that the government is supporting young people like this.”

Claire MacAleese, chair of the Air League, added, “For 115 years the Air League has been inspiring the aviators of tomorrow. The Department for Transport’s Reach for the Sky program is an important part of keeping that momentum going. Reach for the Sky has been pivotal to our Soaring to Success program over the past two years and more than 12,000 state school students have engaged in learning about a career in aviation and our flying days as a result.”

Sophie Jones, head of the organizational capability and STEM sponsor at the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority, said, “The aerospace sector will stall without young people with new ideas and innovations joining it. The Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund brings in people from diverse backgrounds to gain skills and pursue fantastic careers in aerospace. As the regulator we are committed to inspiring the next generation to get their feet off the ground and Reach for the Sky helps fund our extensive STEM program.”

