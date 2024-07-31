Cochin International second airport to implement India’s Trusted Traveler Program

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is set to become the second airport in India to implement the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) Trusted Traveler Program, providing self-authentication at specially designed smart gates at immigration counters.

Following the rollout at Delhi International Airport in June, CIAL has begun upgrading border security infrastructure, dedicating eight lanes to the biometric e-gates. The facility is nearing testing completion and is expected to be opened by the end of August.

The initiative, known as the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveler Program (FTI-TTP) aims to expedite the immigration clearance for eligible Indian nationals and foreign nationals holding Overseas Citizen of India cards. Applicants must complete a one-time registration process, on the MHA portal, upload necessary documents, and enroll their biometrics (fingerprint and face image) at the Foreigner’s Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or help desks set up in the immigration area. Upon successful validation through mobile OTP, travelers can use the smart gates where they self-scan their passports and use the face recognition system.

The Bureau of Immigration at Cochin International Airport has already established an enrolment facility at the Foreigner’s Regional Registration Office (FRRO) within the airport premises and help desks at the immigration area. The biometric authentication process is expected to reduce the immigration verification process time from four minutes to 20 seconds. The airport has also recently implemented the Digiyatra facility, developed by its in-house IT team, and has planned several modernization projects, including the Perimeter Intrusion Detection System, which is soon to be commissioned.

In related news, Delhi Airport recently became the first to implement India’s fast-track trusted traveler program. Click here to read the full story.