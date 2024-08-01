Plaza Premium Group opens a third lounge at Chongqing Jiangbei Airport

Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has completed its expansion project at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in China with the opening of its third Plaza Premium Lounge. The lounge is integrated with an airport dining establishment – Jon Ramen.

Lounge overview

The lounge is in the departure hall (landside), and joins the first Plaza Premium Lounge and Jon Ramen at Pier E, Domestic Departures (airside), which opened in November 2023 and the second one at Pier H, International Departures (airside), which opened in April 2024.

The newly opened lounge is on the fifth floor of the departure level in Terminal T3A landside, behind check-in counter 3C. It spans 185m2 and can accommodate up to 35 guests. It reportedly features sleek and comfortable sofa seating, a work environment, flight information displays and charging facilities. A multifunctional meeting room capable of hosting up to 22 people caters to the diverse needs of business travelers.

“The Chinese travel market is a dominant force in the world, and we are proud to be able to expand on our lounge, dining and concierge services for travelers in the dynamic southwestern region,” said Jenny Zhang, regional general manager of PPG North Asia. “We not only want to cover all aspects of the needs of travelers at the airport but also use our presence as an opportunity to promote the location’s culture, cuisine and traditions in our Proudly Local initiative.

Dining concept

Abandoning the traditional buffet concept, PPG has partnered with domestic dining brands for the first time. Travelers can order various Japanese ramen and rice bowl set meals. Incorporating the local culinary culture of Sichuan and Chongqing, PPG has developed spicy new dishes while preserving the essence of Japanese ramen, offering dishes such as tonkotsu ramen and unagi donburi.

Cultural initiatives

In the coming months of 2024, the departure hall lounge will collaborate with Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport and local communities to create an exclusive Community & Lounge space in the airport. This will host regular events for travelers, airport communities and related organizations, including social welfare activities, professional training and cultural exchanges.

Concierge services

To create a holistic journey for travelers, the lounge company will establish a professional concierge team at Jiangbei International Airport, offering services to complement the Plaza Premium Lounge experience, including paid transit services, baggage handling, fast-track security and customized travel assistance for special needs passengers. Additionally, PPG will soon introduce a buggy car service at the airport to enhance the passenger experience.

For more top insights into how to integrate airport retail and hospitality and boost non-aeronautical revenue strategies, read Passenger Terminal Today’s exclusive interview with Jonathan Song, global director of business development at PGG, here.