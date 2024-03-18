UK government releases Future of Flight action plan on drone technology

The UK government and the Department for Transport (DfT) have released the joint Future of Flight action plan, which could help make flying taxis, crime-fighting drones and critical 999 care deliveries a reality by 2030, the plan says.

Setting out a roadmap for drones and novel electric aircraft in the UK, the plan details how the technology could transform skies, with studies estimating drone technology could boost the UK economy by £45bn (US$57bn) by the end of the decade.

It details plans for the first piloted flying taxi flight by 2026 and regular services by 2028, regular drone deliveries across UK skies by 2027, and demos of autonomous flying taxis without pilots on board by 2030 – transforming how people and goods are transported.

Trials and innovations

The Future of Flight action plan contains measures to make drone applications and assessments easier by creating new and simple digital platforms that operators can use. It will also enable the development of vertiports – mini-airports for drones and electric aircraft that take off vertically – by developing certification standards and reviewing the use of existing infrastructure to deliver at speed, boosting safety and security and putting the passenger first.

Industry partners will also undertake multiple trials to explore ways to operate drones beyond the visual line of sight and demonstrate electric aircraft – keeping accidents to a minimum and making the most of technological advances. This could include finding and repairing faults quicker on railways with fewer delays and cancellations for train passengers, providing new connections across the UK and using technology to help our emergency services.

Anthony Browne, the UK’s aviation and technology minister, said, “Cutting-edge battery technology will revolutionize transport as we know it – this plan will make sure we have the infrastructure and regulation in place to make it a reality. From flying taxis to emergency service drones, we’re making sure the UK is at the forefront of this dramatic shift in transportation – improving people’s lives and boosting the economy.”

A roadmap for the future

The Future of Flight action plan comes ahead of the fifth meeting of the Future of Flight Industry Group, a joint force established in February 2023 for government and industry leaders to tackle the biggest challenges facing the sector and set ambitious goals as emerging aviation technologies become more commonplace.

The plan was unveiled on March 18, 2024, ahead of the minister’s planned visit to Vertical Aerospace in Bristol – one of the UK companies making flying taxis. These greener, quieter flying taxis are already undergoing the Civil Aviation Authority’s authorization process and have been made possible thanks to rapid advances in battery technology, meaning they are light enough to stay in the air and powerful enough to cover the distances needed.

Some of the other actions set out in the plan include: allowing drones to fly beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) so that the sector can grow without limiting the skies for other aircraft; breathing life into smaller aerodromes by setting out how they can operate as vertiports for electric aircraft that take off vertically (sometimes known as electric vertical take-off and landing or eVTOL aircraft); developing standards to improve security for drones to boost public safety; and engaging communities and local authorities so that they can enjoy the economic and social benefits of these technologies.

First imagined in the Flightpath to the Future in 2022, this joint plan between industry and government sets out the strategic direction of the sector over the next five years. It is intended to strike a balance between innovation, security, safety and cutting emissions.

Use cases

Already in the UK, West Midlands Police uses drones to tackle violent crime and anti-social behavior. In July 2023, a drone team was deployed, successfully identifying two offenders and another suspect at a speed and distance that would have taken ground officers hours to track down, the government says.

Drones are also helping frontline NHS staff save lives. For six months between October 2022 and March 2023, the UK drone service provider Skyfarer partnered with University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust and Medical Logistics UK to test drones to deliver surgical implants and pathology samples between sites. In one case, drones reliably helped cut delivery times of surgical implants between Coventry and Rugby hospitals from up to an hour to just 18 minutes – a 70% decrease.

The UK’s vision for 2030

By supporting research and development in electric aircraft and drones, and with the help of key partners like the Civil Aviation Authority, the action plan aims to usher in a new era of eco-friendly aviation and boost the economy with new investments, ensuring the UK captures the full potential of this emerging global industry as a force for good and a driver of growth.

Duncan Walker, chief executive of Skyports and chairman of the Future of Flight Industry Group, said, “The UK is home to one of the world’s most important aerospace industries and is in an ideal position to be a pioneer in the next era of aviation. The government and industry have a joint commitment to support the development, industrialization and introduction of new aviation technologies. Continued collaboration will ensure that we capitalize on the significant domestic and international market opportunities presented by the future of flight.”

Sophie O’Sullivan, head of future safety and innovation at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said, “Aviation stands on the cusp of its next, potentially biggest, revolution since the invention of the jet engine. Drones, eVTOL and other different vehicles have the potential to change transportation options forever.”

Anne-Lise Scaillierez, CEO of UK drone trade association ARPAS-UK, said, “Drones help professional teams capture data from the sky in a safer, cheaper, smarter and greener way, and in the future, they will help transport cargo and people. ARPAS-UK and the industry are looking forward to actively and collectively implementing the actions in the plan so that we can accelerate the safe use of drones by end-user industries. We thank the DfT, CAA and all involved parties for making it happen.”

