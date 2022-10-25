Plaza Premium Group wins big at World Travel Awards 2022

Three of hospitality provider Plaza Premium Group’s (PPG) properties have been named Asia’s Leading Airport Lounge 2022, Middle East’s Leading Airport Lounge 2022, Middle East’s Leading Airport Hotel 2022 and Oman’s Leading Airport Hotel 2022 by the World Travel Awards 2022.

The properties recognized were Plaza Premium First Hong Kong, Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai and Aerotel Muscat. Plaza Premium First Hong Kong, which was named Asia’s Leading Airport Lounge, offers the à la carte dining concept Primo and AeroBar which features an extensive whisky selection, TWG teas, Lavazza coffee and house-made desserts. The lounge also includes shower cabins, complementary massage services and ambassadors to personalize choices for passengers to suit their different needs.

This is the second year that the Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai has won the title. The lounge offers four 10m2 family suites catering to the needs of big families or small groups with the inclusion of services by a team of multi-lingual butlers who speak Arabic, Russian, Hindi, Tagalog and Turkish. The award-winning lounge also features a dedicated playroom, enclosed private napping space, cigar lounge and prayer rooms for every kind of traveler.

Aerotel Muscat was named Oman’s Leading Airport Hotel and Middle East’s Leading Airport Hotel. Located in the Departures terminal at Muscat International Airport, Aerotel Muscat features an indoor swimming pool, fitness corner and traveler guestrooms.

Song Hoi See, founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group, said, “We are extremely delighted to receive the prestigious World Travel Awards in four categories. The Covid-19 pandemic had brought a lot of challenges to the travel industry and therefore, I would like to dedicate our win to our colleagues globally who stood by us through tough times. Despite the challenges we faced, they worked very hard to go beyond our guests’ expectations. We would also like to thank our guests for all their support and confidence in Plaza Premium Group. Winning these awards will help drive our mission to make travel better and position our products and services even further across the globe.”