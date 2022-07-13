Passenger Terminal Today
Regulation & Policy

ACI Europe welcomes European reinstatement of airport slot usage rules

Olivier Jankovec, director general, ACI Europe

ACI Europe has welcomed the European Commission’s (EC) proposal to reinstate standard airport slot usage rules for the upcoming winter 22/23 season.

Airlines will be required to use airport slots they have been allocated for 80% of the time in order to keep them during the following corresponding season – putting an end to successive usage alleviation measures that have remained in place since spring 2020.

According to ACI Europe, the return to the 80:20 usage rule is consistent with the air traffic recovery underway. It reflects the need to shift from protecting the airport slot portfolios of incumbent airlines to promoting effective use of airport capacity and the restoration of Europe’s air connectivity.

ACI Europe also supported the flexibility that the EC proposed to extend the ‘justified non-use of slots’ or JNUS provisions – which will still allow airlines to keep hold of airport slots they cannot use due to remaining travel restrictions in specific markets or to the war in Ukraine and related international sanctions.

Olivier Jankovec, director general of ACI Europe, commented, “Airports understood and accepted the need for slot waivers for airlines during the pandemic. But there is no question these waivers also came with forgone connectivity and forgone revenues for airports. Going back to the normal slot usage rule while still giving airlines the flexibility and protection they need when faced with travel restrictions or the impact of the war on specific markets is the right thing to do now that air traffic is finally recovering. We urge the EU Council and the European Parliament to support this Commission proposal and expedite its approval.”

, editor

Dan originally joined Passenger Terminal World in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As online editor, he now produces daily content for the website and supports the editor with the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest aviation news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.




