ACI World appoints Justin Erbacci as director general and CEO

ACI World has appointed Justin Erbacci as its new director general and CEO. He will join the organization in September.

Justin Erbacci’s new role at ACI World

Erbacci will be responsible for representing the organization on the global stage, implementing policies formulated by the general assembly and world governing board, and driving membership growth – working closely with ACI Regions and stakeholders to advance the organization’s mission.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be selected by fellow airport executives to serve and represent them as director general and CEO of ACI World,” said Erbacci. “I am very excited to get started and look forward to working closely with the ACI World team, the ACI Regions, and our members – both airports and World Business Partners – to address the challenges and opportunities facing the aviation industry, to further strengthen the role of airports as drivers of economic growth and development and to help transform the travel experience.”

Executive experience

Erbacci previously served as the CEO of NEOM Airports and of Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). At LAWA, he served as chief operating officer, chief innovation and commercial strategy officer, and chief innovation and technology officer, before holding the CEO position from 2020 to 2023. His career also includes roles at Star Alliance, Credit Suisse, United Airlines, Reese McMahon, Cambridge Management Consultants and Deloitte Touche.

Candace McGraw, chair of ACI World and CEO of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, stated, “Justin brings a unique blend of proven leadership, global aviation experience and strategic vision to ACI World. After an extensive global search, the board and I are very pleased to welcome Justin to ACI World in his new role. We are confident that under his guidance, ACI World will continue to successfully serve as the leading advocate for the global airport community.”

Luis Felipe de Oliveira

Erbacci succeeds Luis Felipe de Oliveira, who served from 2020­­-2024 as director general and CEO of ACI World. De Oliveira’s tenure was “marked by significant strides in enhancing global airport standards and fostering collaboration within the aviation community”, ACI World said. Under his leadership, ACI World has prioritized key sustainability initiatives and milestones, advocated for regulatory frameworks that support airport development, and facilitated knowledge sharing among member airports.

De Oliveira said, “After four challenging yet fruitful years at ACI, I am delighted to pass the baton to our new director general and CEO to continue the improvement and leadership of this fantastic organization. I am confident in Justin’s ability to lead ACI World to great heights. His international experience and knowledge of the entire aviation sector will definitely help ACI continue to champion the global airport community, while fostering innovation and collaboration to shape the future of the sector. I will personally engage in the transition to ensure Justin’s seamless integration in Montreal and assist him in navigating our complex yet dynamic ecosystem that transcends borders, propelling our collective journey toward a brighter future in the skies.”

