UK government to review Civil Aviation Authority

The UK government has launched an independent review of the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The review will focus on the authority’s efficiency and effectiveness in delivering its services currently, and in the future. Additionally, it will look at the CAA’s role, form, function and delivery model. The review will also include the corporate governance and assurance mechanisms underpinning the organization, the CAA’s relationship with the Department for Transport (DfT) and how the two organizations work together. Finally, the CAA will be assessed for how its priorities match up to the government’s wider objectives, taking into consideration its role as an independent regulator.

Jeremy Newman, an independent panel member at the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, will lead the review, which will run until spring 2023. The Civil Aviation Authority’s remit includes ensuring the standards of aviation safety and security, monitoring the use of airspace, space operations and protecting consumer rights. The review forms part of a wider program looking at public bodies across the government, launched in April 2022. It comes at a crucial time for the aviation industry as it continues its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The review will run in parallel with, but separate from, the upcoming International Civil Aviation Organization safety audit.

Grant Shapps, the UK’s Transport Secretary, said, “Civil aviation regulation is the linchpin of an industry that, pre-pandemic, carried millions of passengers every year, contributed £22bn [US$25.5bn] to our economy and supported nearly one million jobs. This review will ensure UK civil aviation regulation continues to be world-leading on safety, security, environmental considerations, economic regulation and consumer protection – and which often supports other countries in driving up global standards.”

Sir Stephen Hillier, chair of the Civil Aviation Authority, said, “At the Civil Aviation Authority, we work tirelessly on our mission to achieve improvements in aviation and aerospace for consumers and the public. We welcome the opportunity this review presents to highlight the dedication, skill and continuous learning culture of our organization, while identifying any areas for improvement. It will help ensure that we continue to be a diverse, innovative and future-focused regulator, dedicated to improving aviation safety, security and consumer interests and enabling a thriving aerospace sector. We look forward to working in an open, transparent and collaborative way with government to support this review.”