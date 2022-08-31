Samsung launches immersive technology experience at Heathrow’s T5

Electronics company Samsung has launched an immersive technology experience, called In Tune With You, at London Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 (T5), through retail technology agency Outform.

The space, sited in the InMotion flagship store, aims to create a place for passengers to virtually step outside the airport environment and have mood-boosting experiences. On entering the space, the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro display uses lift-and-learn technology to enable passengers to try the device and measure their blood oxygen level, which is displayed on a digital screen. The digital screen delivers personalized information based on each passenger taking part and educates by displaying pertinent information.

At the heart of the area is a Galaxy Buds soundscape, where passengers can experience 360° sound. Hyper-directional audio from above makes a series of auditory chambers within the space, enabling passengers to switch between ambient sound and the noise-canceling capabilities of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Buds2 and Buds Live will also be on display.

Outside the experience zone, an interactive touchscreen displays the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone, which previews the experience within. Outform’s PodDrop product supports the experience so that passengers can claim a free inflight gift – from ear plugs to branded eye masks. To participate, passengers scan the QR code and enter their details to receive their gifts. Passengers who scan the QR code will also be entered into a draw to receive a Galaxy Fold4.

James Dawson, business unit director at Outform, said, “As well as allowing passengers to relax, recharge and reconnect, we also highlight the immersive and versatile screens of the Galaxy Z series in a digital form. The fun and immersive experience on the big screen brings to life the unique features of the Galaxy Z series like never before as passengers flex their bodies to control the content on the screen.”