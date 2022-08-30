Edinburgh Airport opens Plaza Premium Lounge

Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has opened a 760m2 lounge at Edinburgh Airport in Scotland.

The lounge accommodates up to 165 guests and has been decorated with Scottish accents to include local traditional tartan fabrics, woods and a selection of local artwork referencing key Scottish landmarks and iconic imagery. With sustainability in mind, furniture and materials have been sourced from local suppliers to minimize the environmental impact. The lighting scheme is comprised of 100% LED lighting, and the lounge is installed with energy-efficient appliances.

The lounge’s lobby entrance leads to the Edinburgh Gin Bar, which serves a range of Edinburgh Gin cocktails including three exclusive to Plaza Premium Lounge, created for Plaza Premium guests. In the quiet zone of the lounge by the bar, business or leisure travelers can relax and enjoy the views of the runway as well as the Edinburgh hills. The lounge also caters to children with an interactive zone. This zone is a play area that provides a shuffleboard, interactive wall games and a small climbing wall that will keep children occupied during their wait for flights. Additionally, the food menu includes traditional Scottish fayre such as haggis and potato scones, as well as fish and chips and traditional burgers.

The lounge is open daily to all travelers regardless of airline or class of travel and without pre-booking. Travelers can enjoy Plaza Premium Lounge’s opening offer of up to 20% for walk-in and online bookings or sign up for Plaza Premium Group’s rewards program, Smart Traveller, to receive year-round benefits. Corporate cards including AMEX Platinum and DragonPass cardholders will be able to enjoy complimentary access to the lounge.

Okan Kufeci, senior vice president of Plaza Premium Group’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division said, “We were very thoughtful about our guests’ needs and their profile when designing this lounge. We wanted a space that considered the different types of travelers, be it business, leisure and even the little ones. Travelling can be quite stressful, even more so when you have children with you. We hope to be able to help travelers and their little ones cope with the stress of traveling by providing a space to unwind and also a space for children to play and to be entertained during their dwell time. Besides these features, we also looked into having more sustainable attributes in our lounges. We wanted to ensure that our lounge uses locally sourced materials and energy-efficient appliances. We will be incorporating more sustainability elements into our new lounges and operations as this represents our company’s sustainability strategy.”

Gail Taylor, director of retail and property at Edinburgh Airport, said, “Creating spaces that add a touch of luxury can really enhance the passenger experience and get that holiday or trip of a lifetime off to the best possible start, and the new Plaza Premium Lounge will offer just that. Working with partners who understand travel hospitality and showcasing some of the country’s very best products will ensure our global passengers leave with a world-class taste of Scotland.”