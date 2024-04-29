Changi Airports and Wuxi Airport Group to manage Wuxi Shuofang Airport’s non-aeronautical business

Changi Airports International (CAI) and Wuxi Sunan International Airport Group, a company wholly owned by Wuxi Municipal People’s Government of China, have established a joint venture company to manage the non-aeronautical business of Wuxi Shuofang International Airport (WUX).

Non-aeronautical business

The company will have exclusive rights to manage the airport’s non-aeronautical business for 20 years. The joint venture will operate and manage five key areas of the airport’s non-aeronautical business, comprising: retail (including duty-free shops), food and beverage, advertisement, car parking and passenger services at the airport’s passenger terminals. The scope also includes the future Terminal 3 and ground transportation center.

Wuxi Shuofang International Airport is the primary hub serving the cities of Wuxi and Suzhou in southern Jiangsu, China. It is situated within the Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone, one of China’s main economic and commercial centers and home to exporters of electronic equipment, chemicals and textiles.

Commercial positioning

Eugene Gan, chief executive officer (CEO) of CAI, said, “Wuxi Shuofang International Airport plays a pivotal role in advancing Jiangsu province’s economic and tourism development. We are deeply honored and excited to start a new partnership with Wuxi Airport Group to jointly uplift the commercial positioning of Shuofang Airport. CAI will leverage its deep knowledge of the Chinese market and industry expertise to enhance the non-aeronautical performance of Shuofang airport. Among other things, we will improve the airport’s commercial layout and design, introduce more diverse and international retail and F&B selections, as well as create better leisure and entertainment options to enrich the passenger experience.”

