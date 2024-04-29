USA announces US$76m funding for new airport infrastructure projects

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a further US$76.1m from the previously allocated US$9bn, for 45 airport-related infrastructure projects in 22 states.

The projects are funded under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program, part of the US$25bn total included in the law for airport improvements, including front-of-house projects such as terminal expansions and baggage system upgrades.

Airports that have received funding in the April 25 allocation include:

US$6.4m to Colorado Springs Airport in Colorado: This project rehabilitates the existing terminal building to accommodate a 14,000ft2 Federal Inspection Service facility to enable passengers to clear customs more efficiently upon arrival. The rehabilitation includes space reconfiguration, meeting current Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, and increasing energy efficiency.

US$3m to Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida: This project funds the first phase of the terminal building rehabilitation, which consists of the installation of a new baggage system.

US$1.8m to South Bend International Airport in Indiana: This project reconstructs 8,500ft of the existing Taxiway B pavement that has reached the end of its useful life. The project improvements also correct the Taxiway B alignment geometry to meet FAA design standards; enhance the maneuvering of commercial aircraft on the airport terminal apron; and improve the overall operational safety of the non-movement area.

US$2.4m to Easton Airport in Maryland: This project improves the Runway 22 safety area to enhance the safety of operations at the airport. This project includes continued construction site preparation, including drainage.

US$8.3m to Bangor International in Maine: This project rehabilitates 7,436ft of Runway 15/33 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize debris. This project includes rehabilitating 2,241ft of runway pavement.

US$1m to Dickinson-Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in North Dakota: This project funds the design phase which reconstructs the existing 10,200ft2 terminal building to enable the efficient movement of passengers and baggage.

US$2.9m to Grand Forks International Airport in North Dakota: This project funds runway reconstruction projects to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize debris.

US$27.8m to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada: This project installs runway edge drains to protect the Runway 8R/26L and taxiway pavements from deterioration. This project also reconstructs 940,000ft2 of the existing holding pad apron pavement which will prevent further pavement deterioration and reduce debris, creating a safer aircraft parking area.

US$8.1m to Joe Foss Field Airport in Sioux Falls, South Dakota: This project funds the design phase to expand the existing terminal building by an additional 42,000ft2 to increase the airport’s capacity to meet the operational needs of the airport. Additionally, the project rehabilitates 24,600ft2 of the existing terminal building to meet design standards.

US$1m to Friday Harbor Airport in Washington: This project increases the capacity of the existing airport fuel farm by adding a supplemental tank for Jet A fuel and installing a larger 12,500-gallon aviation gas fuel tank.

A full list of AIG grants being announced is available on the FAA website.

In related news, the Biden/Harris administration’s fiscal year 2025 budget was recently revealed to include US$43.4m for the Federal Aviation Administration to undertake airport technology research. Click here to read the full story.