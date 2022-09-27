Frictionless stores open at DFW Airport

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas has opened three ‘frictionless’ concession stores with grab-and-go technology.

In these stores, customers scan their credit cards to enter, select their items and then are automatically charged for their purchase when they exit. The three stores are the: Hudson Nonstop in Terminal B, which features Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology; the Fort Worth Magazine Store in Terminal C, which is powered by Zippin; and the Grab & Fly in Terminal D, which has Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. At the entrance of Hudson Nonstop and Grab & Fly, customers also have the option to scan the palm of their hand to create an account. After selecting their items, the customer will be automatically charged as they exit the store.

Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of revenue management and customer experience at DFW, said, “DFW Airport’s focus on a smooth customer experience continues with the addition of innovative technologies. We understand the convenience our customers want when they are in our terminals, and our mission is to help them travel as seamlessly as possible through DFW Airport.”