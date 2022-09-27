Glasgow Airport opens signature departure lounge bar and restaurant

Glasgow Airport in Scotland has opened a 700m2 departure lounge bar and restaurant, which is expected to create 70 new jobs when it opens later in 2022 and a further 30 jobs in the summer of 2023.

The Bird & Signet is expected to accommodate up to 500 customers and be open by the end of October 2022. According to the airport, the venue’s décor takes inspiration from the city’s history and culture, with color schemes drawn from the Glasgow Corporation buses and subway, while greenery is also a feature to illustrate Glasgow’s literal Dear Green Place Gaelic translation.

The Bird & Signet also features 3D artwork inspired by artists Glasgow Boys, while the avian theme is intended as a tribute to the city’s association with the Winter Robin via the coat of arms and the starlings from the lyrics to Mother Glasgow. A reconfiguration of the site means the new bar restaurant will wrap around the current Starbucks offering and provide passengers with two entry and exit points within the departure lounge.

As well as a selection of beers, wines and spirits, the Bird & Signet menu will also feature Scottish produce in dishes such as a haggis cheeseburger with Aberdeen Angus beef, Ayrshire roast ham with fried eggs and Aberdeen Angus lasagna, while Scottish cheddar cheese and traditional Cranachan will appear in the dessert menu.

Craig Norton, retail account manager for Glasgow Airport, said, “We are really pleased with how the Bird & Signet Kitchen & Bar is looking and we can’t wait to welcome passengers when it opens in the coming weeks. The previous bar, the Sanderling, was a mainstay at the airport for years and a favorite with passengers given its location just after World Duty-Free in the departure lounge, but the transformation to the Bird & Signet is incredible and I’m confident visitors will love the new layout and surroundings.”