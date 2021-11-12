Hudson and JFKIAT launch multi-brand automated retail concept at JFK

JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, has launched a multi-brand automated retail concept in partnership with Hudson.

Located next to Five Borough Food Hall in T4, the new concept was created to be a contactless, 24/7 shopping destination, with local products and recognized brands such as Brookstone, Apple, Beats, Bose, and Burt’s Bees. The concept also features an automated teddy machine from Build-A-Bear Workshop, to enable customers to buy and customize teddies with New York City apparel, including a Statue of Liberty outfit.

This partnership is JFKIAT’s latest move to enable a contactless customer experience. Earlier this year, JFKIAT partnered with Inflyter and DFS Group to launch the branded digital marketplace for Duty Free shopping – T4 Marketplace. With the launch of the digital marketplace, JFKIAT also plans to expand the offering to include other retailers within T4. In 2019, JFKIAT launched AtYourGate at T4, giving customers the ability to order food and beverages via an app and have them delivered to their gate.

Roel Huinink, president and CEO of JFKIAT, said, “We are very pleased that JFK T4 is the home of Hudson’s first automated retail concept in New York. JFKIAT has continued to innovate T4’s offerings in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and enabling a more contactless customer experience is critical to our mission to restore confidence in air travel. This partnership with Hudson is our latest move to enable a safe, seamless and fully digital purchase process, creating a safer and more seamless journey for customers and employees.”

Joe Landolfi, senior vice president of operations of Hudson, said, “The opening of our new automated retail concept at JFK T4 continues to build on our longstanding partnership with JFKIAT while elevating the specialty retail offerings we deliver for their international travelers. By combining a variety of leading, global brands with the unmatched convenience and accessibility that Hudson is known for, we are confident travelers of all ages will find everything they need and more in this innovative shopping experience.”