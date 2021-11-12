Menzies Aviation contracted to provide ground handling services at 15 Mexican airports

Aviation logistics provider Menzies Aviation has been contracted by the Mexican international airline, Aeromexico, to provide ground handling services at 15 airports across the country.

As part of the agreement, Menzies will deliver a full suite of ground services to the airline, including passenger, ramp and cleaning operations, at stations including Los Cabos International Airport, Mérida International Airport, Del Bajío International Airport and Oaxaca International Airport. The three-year contract will see Menzies handle an expected 23,000 total turns per year, as well as operate the largest number of stations for Aeromexico out of any handler in region.

Philipp Joeinig, CEO of Menzies Aviation, said, “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with Mexico’s flagship airline, which spans the entire country. This is an exciting opportunity for Menzies as we increase our footprint in Mexico, and testament to our trusted reputation and high standards of service. We look forward to working closely with Aeromexico to deliver our world-class ground services across an extensive network of airports and further establishing our operations in Central America.”