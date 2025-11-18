London Gatwick connects regional businesses with airport retailers and hospitality partners

London Gatwick has held a supplier showcase event to promote the region’s local businesses and connect them with airport retailers and hospitality partners.

The ‘Meet the Local Producer’ event welcomed 35 local food, drink and homeware producers from across Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Goods included sparkling wines, small-batch craft beers and artisan chocolates.

Airport partners including Avolta, Gail’s Bakery and Lagardère met with local businesses such as Horsham Gingerbread, Jam Packed Preserves and Squerryes Winery. Representatives from SALSA, the food and drink safety certification scheme, were on hand to offer guidance to producers looking to scale up and meet the requirements of larger buyers.

It forms part of the airport’s work to enhance the Gatwick Region Airport Economic Zone (AEZ). Championing local and regional produce is also part of its sustainability strategy, Decade of Change.

Richard Lennard, economic partnerships manager, London Gatwick, said, “We’re incredibly proud to have brought together such a vibrant mix of local producers and airport retailers. Events like this are a powerful way to showcase the quality and creativity of our region while helping businesses spark long-term opportunities.”

Barry Drennan, sales manager, from Hepworth Brewery in West Sussex, said, “The event was a fantastic opportunity to meet buyers face-to-face and showcase the incredible quality we have in the Southeast. What makes it even more valuable is being part of a collective – together we can raise visibility and show the strength of local businesses in one place.”

The Meet the Local Producer event followed London Gatwick’s Economic Summit, which last week brought together more than 200 senior leaders from business, government and industry to explore how the Gatwick Region can drive further sustainable growth, inward investment and innovation across the Southeast and beyond.

