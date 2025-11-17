SITA, Amadeus and AACO partner to improve transparency on air travel emissions

SITA and Amadeus have entered a collaboration, under the patronage of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO), to explore more accurate and transparent calculations of flight-specific greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The initiative aims to support airlines and passengers in making more informed decisions about the environmental impact of air travel.

Announced in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 12, 2025, the partnership brings together two aviation technology platforms: SITA Eco Mission, which uses real aircraft performance and operational data to calculate emissions and fuel burn; and the Amadeus Travel Impact Suite, which aggregates carbon calculations from recognized sources and standards. The organizations aim to demonstrate how verified data can support decision-making on sustainable travel and options such as carbon offsetting.

AACO secretary general Abdul Wahab Teffaha said, “We are proud that Amadeus and SITA have joined forces to deliver solutions that help the aviation industry and its customers optimize operational costs while engaging passengers on sustainability through accurate, data-driven transparency. Their collaboration will play a key role in advancing environmental sustainability and strengthening the bond between airlines and their customers.”

Yann Cabaret, CEO of SITA for Aircraft, said, “By combining Amadeus’s travel technology solutions with our operational data, we’re exploring how verified information can give airlines and passengers greater confidence in reporting data related to sustainability.” He added that the partnership shows how “major players in the industry can come together to drive real progress”.

Maher Koubaa, executive VP, travel unit and managing director EMEA at Amadeus, said the collaboration aims to ensure accurate and transparent sustainability data across the industry: “By exploring how verified operational insights can flow into our open, partner-agnostic solution, Travel Impact Suite, we aim to help airlines, travel agencies, corporations and travelers better understand the environmental impact of each flight. This empowers them to make more informed choices about which flight to book or which climate actions to take, and to report consistently across channels.”

The organizations say the initiative demonstrates how data, operations, and passenger engagement can turn sustainability goals into credible results, supporting airlines as they navigate regulatory requirements and cost pressures.

In related news, Vancouver International to deploy Aviation Solutions AI platform to enhance aircraft turnaround process