Changi Airport offers instant flight delay compensation in new app upgrades

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has upgraded its passenger app with new real-time travel features and what it states it the world’s first airport-led flight delay assurance program.

The new FlightSaver Assurance feature offers passengers departing from Singapore S$10 (US$7.67) in Changi e-vouchers if their flight is delayed by three hours or more. Travellers must opt in through the Changi App at least 12 hours before departure to qualify. The benefit can be claimed once per month and will run as a trial until September 2026.

CAG says the initiative aims to give travelers tangible compensation when disruptions occur, extending the airport’s service beyond the terminal. The feature is part of the app’s enhanced Save Flight suite, which now includes live flight tracking, push notifications for gate and baggage updates, and destination airport information such as terminal details and local weather.

The update also introduces ChangiAssure, a new in-app travel insurance option offering exclusive discounts and enabling users to purchase and manage policies directly. CAG says more travel-related products and services will be added in future updates.

James Fong, senior vice president, enterprise digital ecosystem and business, Changi Airport Group, said, “At Changi, we are continually evolving our digital ecosystem to anticipate travelers’ needs. Travel should always feel effortless even as plans change unexpectedly. By introducing FlightSaver Assurance and enhanced in-app features, we want travelers to feel cared for. These latest upgrades bring us closer toward a smarter, more connected and worry-free travel experience that travelers can enjoy at their fingertips.”

