Louis Vuitton opens at Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport in Australia has opened a Louis Vuitton travel retail store in its international Terminal 1 (T1), as part of its expanded luxury brand precinct.

The space was customized for Sydney Airport and balances light woods and bright colors reminiscent of Australia’s stunning sunsets. The brand’s standalone travel retail store offers a selection of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, leather goods, accessories, watches, jewelry and fragrances.

The precinct is expected to house 20 luxury brands once complete in mid-2023. Gentle Monster’s has also opened at the terminal, alongside Celine, Dior, Gucci and Valentino, bringing the total number of luxury stores open to 16. This marks the second phase of openings, following the arrival of Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Bvlgari, Hermès, Loewe, Moncler, Prada, Rolex and Saint Laurent earlier in 2022. Tiffany & Co. will open this year, while Cartier and Versace will open by mid-2023. Heinemann Tax & Duty Free will also unveil an expanded offering, bringing together the largest collection of luxury brands in one space in Australia.

Gentle Monster offers an eyewear collection exclusive to the airport. The collection is housed in a “futuristic” space featuring a large kinetic installation created by the brand’s Robotics Lab, as well as an LED installation in the store façade showcasing art curated by the brand to create a visual experience for passengers.

Gucci has also unveiled an expanded store footprint spanning over 225m2. Its store was designed in keeping with the contemporary eclecticism atmosphere that the brand curates. Passengers can shop the full range of Gucci’s collections, as well as put aside products before they reach the airport.

Dior’s store offers a selection of women’s leather goods, shoes and accessories from Maria Grazia Churi, creative director at Dior, as well as menswear collections. Valentino’s standalone airport boutique is intended to transport passengers into a warm, evocative space, featuring a range of bags, shoes, accessories and eyewear.

Mark Zaouk, executive general manager of commercial at Sydney Airport, commented, “I’m delighted to welcome six new stores to the luxury precinct in the second phase of our ambitious retail strategy to secure the world’s best luxury brands and deliver Australian firsts to passengers traveling through Sydney Airport.”

“Following a challenging few years for the travel industry, it’s great to see passengers heading overseas once more and I’m thrilled we’re able to deliver a luxury offering as part of their unique experience at Sydney Airport. With 16 luxury stores now open in T1 International and a further four to open at the end of 2022 and mid-2023, we’re on track to offer the largest and most extensive collection of luxury travel retail anywhere in the southern hemisphere.”