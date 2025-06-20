Leeds Bradford Airport completes first phase of £100m terminal expansion

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has officially opened and started operations from its new terminal, marking the end of the first phase of the airport’s ongoing £100m (US$135m) Leeds Bradford Airport Regeneration (LBA:Regen) terminal expansion project.

Streamlined passenger experience

The project has modernized the arrivals process, by adding a baggage reclaim area and upgrading the passport control facility to incorporate advanced security technologies. The new terminal also brings a significant 83% increase in seating, offering passengers views of the runway. The expanded terminal also includes a broader food and drink offering, providing travelers with more variety and choice.

To further enhance the pre-flight experience, passengers can access two premium lounges, including the Six Eight One Premium Lounge, which offers seasonal menus featuring freshly prepared, locally sourced produce.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of LBA, commented, “We are delighted to see our new terminal extension open and operational today. It has been an incredible journey to get here, and we know our customers are going to get a completely new experience from LBA from today. It’s an exciting time for us too; for our employees, stakeholders and business partners, the opening of this building is a huge achievement for all involved.”

Phase 2 of the Leeds Bradford Airport Regeneration project

By the time the LBA:Regen project is completed at the end of 2026, LBA will have: 38% more floorspace; 76% more retail space; 83% more seating; a 77% increase in luggage reclaim belt capacity; and 50% more security lanes.

Work on Phase 2 of the project has begun focusing on refurbishing the existing terminal to further improve passenger experience and modernize existing terminal infrastructure.

This will lead to some changes to the usual passenger flows, particularly for those departing from the airport. Upon arrival at the terminal, passengers will notice hoardings and scaffolding at the terminal front, a relocated Meet & Greet parking area, and changes to bus pickup and drop-off zones. A dedicated webpage on the LBA website will be regularly updated with information throughout Phase 2.

John Cunliffe, commercial director of Leeds Bradford Airport, added, “Today (June 19) is a huge milestone for Leeds Bradford Airport. Our new terminal is officially open and ready to welcome passengers, offering improved facilities and enabling us to deliver an enhanced experience for passengers in the region. As we transition into Phase 2 of the project, the changes will impact the usual passenger flows, and we’d like to thank passengers in advance for their understanding.”

In related news, Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) recently released a video and new CGI visuals to showcase the transformative £100m (US$130m) terminal expansion