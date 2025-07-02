Schiphol launches new duty free retail concept

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Lagardère Travel Retail have opened the airport’s largest shop – the flagship store of the new retail concept Today Duty Free, which is said to offer “a complete makeover of the duty-free shopping concept”.

Schiphol’s largest shop

Covering 1,500m², the flagship store features international brands and niche labels within three main segments – perfumes and cosmetics, wine and spirits, and confectionery.

The shop is the first result of the collaboration between Schiphol and Lagardère Travel Retail, which was announced earlier in 2025 and forms part of Schiphol’s ambition to make the traveler experience more “pleasant, efficient and inspiring”.

In the coming months, the other duty-free shops at the airport, with a combined area of more than 5,500m², will also be revamped (approximately 20% of the total retail area at the airport).

Lucio Rossetto, chief operating officer of Lagardère Travel Retail Europe, stated, “Together with our partners at Schiphol airport, we are proud to deliver this first chapter of the refurbishment program on schedule. The opening of Today Duty Free is a milestone in our shared ambition to elevate the travel retail experience. This flagship store is a tangible demonstration of the strength and quality of our collaboration and offers new possibilities for brand visibility at the airport. We are pleased to contribute to this important moment for Schiphol airport and are looking forward to more exciting new developments on the horizon.”

Lounge 1

The opening of the Today Duty Free flagship store is part of the large-scale renovation of Lounge 1, the area where travelers go after the security check for flights within Europe. The lounge was recently expanded from 19,000m²-24,000m². The retail and catering offer is also being updated, with 23 new concepts.

Personal service

Today Duty Free was developed based on the insight that travelers are looking for “overview, convenience and enjoyment”. The airport asserts that in the new shop, travelers will encounter a “relevant and surprising range, competitive prices and personal service”.

The shop is arranged in zones and offers additional services such as a tasting bar, self-checkouts and personal beauty advice. To support this personalization of the airport journey, the concept has more than 350 trained staff, ranging from beauty advisors to brand ambassadors. Additionally, perfume, cosmetics and alcohol are on average 25% cheaper than the regular retail price at Dutch retailers.

Arthur Reijnhart, director of Schiphol Commercial, said, “Today Duty Free sets a new retail standard for people traveling through Schiphol. Travelers get the best products, the best price and personal service. By combining comfort, quality and price advantage in one contemporary store, we’re making shopping at Schiphol more attractive than ever.”

In related news, Schiphol recently launched the first airport Mind Oasis from luxury beauty and well-being brand Rituals Cosmetics. The 40m² Mind Oasis space is situated within a Rituals Cosmetics shop, which covers an area of 141m². Read the full story here