TaxiBot electric towing deployed at Amsterdam Schiphol for more efficient and sustainable ground operations

Menzies Aviation is supporting the deployment of TaxiBot electric aircraft towing technology at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, in collaboration with easyJet, the airport and industry partners, to reduce emissions and fuel use during ground operations.

TaxiBot is a semi-robotic electric towing system that enables aircraft to taxi between gate and runway without using their main engines, cutting fuel burn, emissions and noise during ground movements. Schiphol is the first airport in Europe to deploy electric TaxiBot for Airbus operations.

The rollout follows a successful trial earlier this year. easyJet is now introducing the vehicles on three additional Airbus A320neo aircraft operating at the airport. Each flight is expected to save an average of 95kg of fuel and 299kg of CO2 . At scale, the technology has the potential to reduce taxiing fuel consumption by up to 65%, while also significantly cutting CO2 , NOx and ultrafine particle emissions.

As ground handling partner at Schiphol, Menzies Aviation is responsible for integrating TaxiBot into live ramp operations, including operating the vehicles, training staff and coordinating ground movements to support safe turnaround activity.

Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson, EVP Europe at Menzies Aviation, said, “The deployment of TaxiBot at Schiphol illustrates our capability to collaborate with partners to implement new technology in day-to-day ground operations. At Menzies, we’re focused on delivering solutions that improve efficiency, enhance safety and reduce emissions. Working closely with Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and easyJet, we’re embedding TaxiBot into everyday operations to help create a cleaner, healthier environment for our teams on the ground and ultimately support everyone’s net-zero ambitions.”

Menzies Aviation has operated at Schiphol for more than 33 years and has worked with easyJet for 30 years, providing passenger, ramp and de-icing services at the airport – one of the airline’s key European bases. The company has committed to achieving net-zero operations by 2045.

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