New terminal inaugurated at Annecy Haute-Savoie Mont-Blanc

Vinci Airports and the Haute-Savoie Council have officially inaugurated a new terminal at Annecy Haute-Savoie Mont-Blanc airport, marking a significant milestone in the facility’s ongoing modernization.

The ceremony, held on May 26, was attended by local elected officials and stakeholders. The terminal represents a combined investment of €2.5m (US$2.9m), co-financed by Vinci Airports and the Haute-Savoie Council – the airport’s manager and owner respectively – and was completed following 18 months of construction carried out between July 2024 and January 2026.

The project forms part of a broader €10m (US$11.6m) investment plan launched by Vinci Airports when it took over the concession in 2022, covering a 15-year period.

The redevelopment was designed around two priorities: improving the passenger experience and aligning the airport’s infrastructure with higher environmental standards. On the sustainability side, the terminal is expected to cut carbon emissions by 30 metric tons of CO 2 equivalent per year through the elimination of gas use, enhanced thermal insulation and improved monitoring of water and electricity consumption.

In terms of passenger facilities, the terminal now features three dedicated lounges, up from one previously, along with a new crew area and more ergonomic workspaces for staff. Accessibility has also been improved through a redesigned forecourt to better accommodate passengers with reduced mobility.

The new terminal is the latest in a series of upgrades carried out at the airport since 2022, which have included the restoration of runways, taxiways and aircraft stands, as well as the installation of a new fuel station equipped with a charging point for electric aircraft and the capability to distribute sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Rémi Maumon de Longevialle, CEO of Vinci Airports, said, “The inauguration of this new terminal marks a key milestone in the development of Annecy Haute-Savoie Mont-Blanc airport. It reflects our commitment to providing optimal service quality to all passengers while integrating the airport into a sustainable and energy-efficient approach. Alongside the Haute-Savoie Council, we have leveraged our expertise to enhance the region’s influence and meet the shared ambitions for the airport’s future.”

Related news, Sofia Airport secures €450m financing for Terminal 3 development