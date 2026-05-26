Lagardère Travel Retail opens first UK Relay store at Heathrow

Lagardère Travel Retail has opened a Relay store on the upper level of Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 2. It is the first of four set to open at the airport over the course of the year, which will in total cover 1,360m2 of retail space.

A ceremonial opening event was attended by senior Heathrow executives including chief customer officer Ross Baker and retail director Fraser Brown, alongside Frédéric Chevalier, CEO & chairman of Lagardère Travel Retail; Lucio Rossetto, regional COO Europe; and Peter Newbould, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland.

The Relay store in T2 brings together partnerships with UK brands Waitrose and Paydens, offering food-to-go and pharmacy services respectively.

Retail director Brown said, “We’re delighted to welcome the UK’s first Relay store to Terminal 2. Partnerships with Lagardère Travel Retail, alongside trusted British brands such as Waitrose and Paydens, help ensure we’re meeting the needs of today’s travelers as we continue to make every journey better, and build an airport fit for the future.”

Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland CEO Newbould said, “We are very grateful for the trust placed in us by Heathrow and our brand partners, and we are fully focused on setting new standards for convenience retailing in the UK.”

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