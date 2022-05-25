ACI World advocates for advanced air mobility in airports

ACI World has launched a policy brief on advanced air mobility (AAM), advocating for seamless integration of these new entrants into airports, alongside a knowledge center on drone risk mitigation to promote safe and secure operations at airports.

The brief, titled Policy Brief – Advanced Air Mobility: Integration into the Airport Environment – sets out ACI’s positions and key policy statements on the integration of AAM into the airport environment. The concept of AAM includes electric-powered vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which could be piloted, piloted remotely or can even operate autonomously in the future. ACI World highlights that the growth of AAM and the opportunities and challenges of this segment of air activity means that airport operators have to consider the potential impacts these new operations will have on the airport system in the coming years.

Expected market and regulatory developments are covered in the policy brief as well as considerations for airport operators and policymakers in the areas of safety and security, masterplanning, sustainability and public acceptance, revenue generation, unmanned traffic management, cargo operations and customer experience.

In parallel, ACI World has launched an online Counter Drones Knowledge Centre, supported by Vigilant Drone Defense, which is aimed to arm airports with resources and information on the prevention of unauthorized drone and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) activities that would interfere with safe airport and air traffic operations. The knowledge center has been designed to collect a wide range of publicly available guidance material, regulations, white papers and policies on the topic of drone risk mitigation from around the world.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “As these advanced mobility technologies continue to rapidly evolve, we are laying the groundwork for their safe and seamless integration into the airport operations now. With these two resources, we are ensuring that airports are actively engaged in and part of these innovative modes of transportation while mitigating threats of unauthorized activities. While advanced air mobility concepts present exciting opportunities for low- or zero-emission operations, smarter use of urban infrastructure, and potential reduction in urban congestion, they equally create a number of new challenges that the aviation industry will have to manage.

“Airports can harness the new opportunities brought about by AAM and integrate this into their operating and business models, bringing added value to local communities and businesses as well as facilitating the societal transformation toward sustainability that these types of innovations will bring. However, this must be done with the safety and security of airport operations and the customers we serve as the priority. This is why the Counter Drones Knowledge Centre has been launched to be a key resource for airports to prevent unauthorized activities and ensure safe and secure operations.”