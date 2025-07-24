Australia extends smart gates collaboration with Amadeus

Amadeus has announced the extension of the collaboration between the Australian Department of Home Affairs and Vision-Box Australia, an Amadeus company. The new, multi-year agreement sees the delivery of continued support for the Departure SmartGates program across 10 of Australia’s international airports.

As part of the agreement, a ‘mid-life’ refresh of the Departure SmartGates infrastructure will be undertaken, extending the useful life of existing assets and ensuring the system is underpinned by contemporary technology and platforms.

The refresh includes the deployment of Amadeus Visiontec facial recognition technology, updating the facial recognition algorithms to the latest versions.

Amadeus, through its fully owned subsidiary Vision-Box Australia, has been the provider of Departure SmartGates technology to the Department of Home Affairs since the inception of the program in 2015.

