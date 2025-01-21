Australia becomes US CBP’s 19th Global Entry partner country

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on January 17 that Australia is now an official Global Entry partner country, strengthening travel and security collaboration between the two nations.

Australia is one of 19 partner countries whose citizens can apply for Global Entry membership. Now, pre-vetted, low-risk Australian citizens can benefit from expedited customs and immigration processing upon arrival in the USA.

CBP says Australian Global Entry applicants will undergo rigorous and recurring vetting by both the US and Australian authorities, including an in-person interview before initial enrollment.

To maintain low-risk traveler status, Global Entry members must not violate any of the program’s terms and conditions. Doing so will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

Australia is processing Global Entry applications in a two phased approach, with a limited number of applications for Phase One. Phase Two will enable all Australian citizens to apply for Global Entry.

Applications for Phase One are now open, and an Australian Department of Home Affairs Global Entry program webpage has more information for citizens.

Additional Global Entry partner countries are Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Japan, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and the UK.

Approved members have the option of using the Global Entry Mobile App to digitally confirm their Global Entry membership and arrival into the USA.