Birdi Systems contracted for security upgrade at Daytona Beach

Birdi Systems, Inc. has been awarded a multi-year contract to modernize and maintain security systems at Daytona Beach International Airport in Florida.

The contract will include biometric facial recognition cameras, an integrated video management system, perimeter intrusion detection, and a programmable smart key solution. The airport will also implement an access control system, an ID management and credentialing system, and a Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) platform.

A key component of the project is the implementation of Birdi System’s Federated and Integrated Services for Credentialing (FISC) software that consolidates ID management and credentialing processes into a unified system. This platform includes an external portal designed to modernize and simplify the badge application process. For instance, when an employee departs the airport, the system will promptly deactivate their access credentials.

Birdi Systems will also reconfigure and expand Daytona Beach International’s airport operations center (AOC), providing a more collaborative environment equipped with a new audio/visual system. This system will offer real-time situational awareness through integrated visual displays in both the AOC and a nearby conference room.

In related news, Denver International Airport (DEN) recently installed biometric devices at various gates across two of its concourses. Click here to read the full story.