Denver launches biometric boarding for international departures

Denver International Airport (DEN) has installed biometric devices at various gates across two of its concourses. A total of 15 gates, on concourses A and C, are now equipped with biometric facial recognition technology. DEN’s airline partners began using the new devices during a soft launch before Labor Day weekend.

When travelers depart on international flights, they will pause for a photo at the departure gate. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Biometric Exit process will compare the new photo of the traveler to a small gallery of high-quality images that the traveler has already provided to the US government, such as passport and visa photos. This allows travelers to board international flights without handing their passports to a gate agent. Airlines can also use the devices to cross-reference passenger lists, allowing passengers to board without scanning a physical or digital boarding pass. Facial images, taken during the boarding process, are only used for real-time verification. Airlines immediately delete any photos taken during this process and will not retain any taken during boarding, for any purpose.

Travelers who wish to opt out of the new facial biometric process may notify an airline official or a CBP officer as they approach the departure gate. These travelers will be required to present a valid travel document for inspection by the gate agent and will be processed consistent with existing requirements for departure from the United States.

One airline at DEN implemented its own biometric boarding system in early 2024. The new DEN-provided devices will enable additional airlines to adopt biometric boarding.