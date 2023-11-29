CATSA awards screening services contracts

Following a 10-month competitive process, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) has announced that the following companies will be responsible for delivering screening services at designated airports across Canada as of April 1, 2024:

Pacific Region: Paladin Airport Security Services (up to C$992,500,000 over five years);

Prairies Region: Paladin Airport Security Services (up to C$1,057,200,000 over five years);

Central Region: GardaWorld Security Screening (up to C$1,581,700,000 over five years);

Eastern Region: GardaWorld Security Screening (up to C$1,075,300,000 over five years).

The new contracts are for a term of five years and are renewable for two additional five-year periods at CATSA’s discretion.

“The new contracts allow us to build on past successes and improve our approach to managing security screening services, including creating more effective and efficient screening operations, while attaining the highest levels of customer service,” said Nada Semaan, CATSA president and chief executive officer.

