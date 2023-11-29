Pangiam completes exploratory assessment of AI baggage inspection project with Schiphol

Pangiam has announced the successful completion of an exploratory assessment of its Project Dartmouth threat detection capability, conducted at the Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) in the Netherlands.

This development means the next stage of trials of Project Dartmouth in collaboration with Amsterdam Airport Schiphol can proceed. Project Dartmouth uses artificial intelligence to enhance the inspection of carry-on bags. The technology platform can host a community of automated prohibited-item algorithms and other detection algorithms and apply pattern analysis decision support tools. Project Dartmouth is powered by Google’s suite of computing services, artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision, which runs on the same infrastructure that enables Google Search, Maps, Gmail and YouTube. The system runs on open platforms and open software, allowing integration and interoperability with existing security technology.

This next phase of trials allows for iterative development and refinement of the system. A successful pilot and EU regulatory compliance are needed to pave the way for full-scale implementation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

“We are truly excited about the strong results achieved by Pangiam in the exploratory assessment. These results give us great confidence in the collaboration with Pangiam and the positive impact Project Dartmouth can have on our security checkpoint operations. We look forward to the trials and the potential transformation of our security screening procedures,” said Fred de Winter, senior security manager at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

“We’re making significant strides as we transition into the next stage of trials, thanks to the invaluable support from Schiphol. This testing phase in the real-world environment is crucial in fine-tuning our technology and ensuring it aligns seamlessly with existing infrastructure,” said Alexis Long, head of Project Dartmouth at Pangiam.

