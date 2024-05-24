CBP introduces Global Entry Mobile App at Kansas City

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has introduced the Global Entry (GE) Mobile App at Kansas City International Airport. The program ensures expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the USA.

The GE Mobile Application is a member-facing arrival resource that enables GE members to submit their information to CBP at arrival. Upon submission, travelers’ membership and admission statuses are verified and passengers receive a secure approval code to share with CBP officers. The application is designed to enhance the GE program’s efficiency and reduce touchpoints for the traveler.

The new GE Mobile App will work in unison with the existing GE kiosks at Kansas City International. Through CBP, the airport also offers Enrollment on Arrival for conditionally approved GE members to complete membership interviews, Mobile Passport Control which streamlines a traveler’s entry process into the United States by reducing passport control inspection and overall wait times, and the use of biometric comparison technology for arrivals and departures.

