SSP expands presence in Iceland with new contract at Keflavík Airport

SSP Group has been awarded a contract to open two Point convenience stores, a Snæland Deli delicatessen and 17 vending machines in seven spaces at Keflavík Airport in Iceland.

The contract comes just over a year after SSP made its debut at the airport in the spring of 2023. The new outlets, set to open by the end of 2024, will feature an updated version of SSP’s retail convenience Point brand, which was created for the Norwegian market in 2006.

Keflavík Point outlets

With a focus on fresh food, the Keflavík Point outlets have been tailored to appeal to passengers traveling to and from Iceland. They will offer products unique to the country, including Icelandic confectionery and beverage brands. Hot food offerings, including the renowned pylsur (an Icelandic-style hot dog), will feature prominently on the menu.

Snæland Deli

Snæland Deli is an entirely new concept created by SSP Iceland to showcase Icelandic cuisine to travelers from all over the world. It offers a wide range of local foods and delicacies, ranging from artisan cheeses, cured meats and seafood to local breads, condiments, chocolates, snacks and other food items. A selection of artisan beers, spirits and other beverages will also be featured.

Smart vending machines

The deal also includes the operation of 17 Point-branded smart vending machines in seven locations across the airport. These will offer a range of fresh food, confectionery, coffee, pastries, and travel and gift items. According to SSP Group, they will be the first smart vending machines in Iceland.

Stian Lund, managing director of SSP Norway and Iceland, said, “This new deal means we have now increased our size in the Icelandic market, enabling economies of scale and greater flexibility. It was a competitive tender against significant players in the market, and to be expanding our presence at KEF less than a year after we were awarded our first contract is a testament to the hard work of the SSP team across our business, and gratifying evidence of the airport’s faith in our abilities. We’re very proud to be bringing the Point brand to travelers at Iceland’s largest airport, and we’re certain it will be well received by passengers from Iceland as well as those from other parts of the world.”

Gunnhildur Erla Vilbergsdóttir, commercial manager at KEF Airport, added, “A number of operators took part in the tender process. We were particularly keen to work with an operator with a high degree of professionalism in operations that can respond quickly and well to changing conditions in the complex operating environment, and we are certain that SSP will live up to our expectations.”

For more top insights into the future of Keflavík Airport, read Passenger Terminal World’s exclusive feature “How Isavia’s historic K64 masterplan could change everything for Keflavík Airport”, here.