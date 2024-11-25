CBP partners with Safe Skies on luggage security

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has formed a partnership with Safe Skies under the Donations Acceptance Program. Through this partnership, Safe Skies will provide Safe Skies Made in the USA TSA Universal Master Tools and ongoing training to CBP officers at ports of entry. These tools are designed to permit CBP officers to open and re-lock Safe Skies-compatible luggage locks during routine inspections.

Use of the Safe Skies master tool to open passenger luggage locks helps preserve the integrity of luggage, avoiding costly damage and replacement and enhances security by enabling controlled access and streamlining processes for officers.

CBP says the initiative fosters a sense of community support and cooperation, highlighting a collaborative effort to address the challenges faced by travelers. Public-private partnerships like this one are a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy that enables the agency to provide new or expanded services and infrastructure.

