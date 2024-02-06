Samsonite donates luggage to help CBP train detection dogs

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced a new partnership with Samsonite as part of the Donations Acceptance Program. Under this partnership, Samsonite will provide CBP with refurbished luggage to train CBP canines to search for and detect agriculture products and pests, narcotics, weapons and other contraband entering and leaving the United States.

“Public-private partnerships are vital to training our canines with real-world props to replicate the environment where they’ll be working,” said Diane Sabatino, CBP’s acting executive assistant commissioner for the Office of Field Operations. “Constantly improving upon training is essential, as canines are critical to CBP’s mission to protect the Homeland.”

The Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood ports of entry will be the first to receive the luggage, but this partnership will facilitate Samsonite’s ability to donate additional luggage to other CBP ports of entry throughout the United States.

CBP is authorized to accept donations of real property, personal property (including monetary donations) and non-personal services from private-sector and government entities. Accepted donations may be used for port of entry construction, alterations, operations and maintenance activities.

