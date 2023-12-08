CBP selects Pangiam to develop anomaly detection algorithms

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded Pangiam a prime contract to develop and implement anomaly detection algorithms (ADA).

Pangiam has partnered with West Virginia University to conduct research and develop new artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and computer vision technologies for commercial and government applications. Pangiam Bridge, which launched earlier this year, will allow customs officials to automate portions of the customs inspection process for baggage, conveyances and containers.

The ADA project will now bring together industry, academia and government to introduce innovative technologies to support security operations and drive efficiency. The CBP development accelerates the project with a Commercial Solutions Opening Pilot.

Pangiam is also working with Royal Schiphol Group to develop a new way to screen hand baggage quickly and safely using AI.

