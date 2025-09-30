Full-scale emergency exercise tests readiness at Mangaluru.

Mangaluru International Airport held a full-scale emergency exercise on September 26.

An emergency scenario involving a passenger aircraft incident on the airfield was simulated to evaluate the airport’s readiness, stakeholder coordination and response capabilities in the event of a real-life emergency at the airport.

Airport staff, law enforcement, Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services and Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFF) personnel practiced evacuation procedures and related emergency management protocols, including dealing with mock casualties.

Observers from various regulatory bodies assessed the effectiveness of the exercise, which lasted approximately one hour. Their feedback, shared during the debrief session, will enable refinement of the airport’s emergency response plan and standard operating procedures.

