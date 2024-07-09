DHS awards contracts to six startups to develop and implement digital credential technology

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has announced that Credence ID, Hushmesh, Netis, Procivis, SpruceID and Ubiqu have each won a United States government contract to develop technologies that protect the privacy of individuals using digital versions of credentials issued for travel and immigration. These digital credential users could eventually store their information in privacy-enhanced digital wallets.

The capabilities developed under this contract will ensure that credentials can be stored securely and verified properly while preserving privacy using openly developed and globally accepted standards.

Each awardee is eligible for up to US$1.7m across four phases. The awardees of this first phase presented innovative solutions that have the potential to provide immediate impact to DHS.

DHS S&T awarded US$199,140 to Credence ID, an Oakland, California company that specializes in standards-based identity verification and authentication solutions for in-person and online use. The company plans to adapt its existing hardware and software credential verifier implementations to support global standards, requiring a simple software update to existing hardware readers.

A total of $199,430 was awarded to Hushmesh, a Falls Church, Virginia company, to adapt its technology – the Mesh – incorporating built-in cryptographic security and universal zero trust. This adaptation aims to implement distributed, scalable and privacy-preserving key management for digital wallets and verifiers supporting global standards. The solution aims to assure provenance, authenticity, confidentiality and privacy for all data.

Slovenian company Netis has been awarded $198,849 to enhance its existing MIDVA platform to support global standards. MIDVA includes a fleet management platform for organizational onboarding, alongside a mobile verifier app. It utilizes technology such as Policy as a Code foundation and integrates with trust frameworks.

Procivis, a Swiss company received $187,285 to enhance its existing Procivis One platform to better support global standards in digital wallets and verifiers. The platform is designed to accommodate various credentials, including E-IDs, mobile driver’s licenses, certificates, diplomas and licenses.

SpruceID, a New York, New York company, was awarded $199,960 to enhance its digital wallet and verifier capabilities to better support global standards for enterprise and public sector environments. The company’s software creates verifiable digital credentials prioritizing user privacy and security, and is suitable for interoperable applications.

DHS S&T has also awarded $197,961 to Ubiqu, a Rotterdam, Netherlands company, to integrate its Remote Secure Element technology with digital wallets supporting global standards. This system allows users to maintain sole control over their credentials.

In related news, Bipartisan legislation was recently introduced in USA to ensure DHS can procure advanced technologies. Click here to read the full story.