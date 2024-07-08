Edmonton International hosts first-ever Runway 12 Music Festival

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) has held its first-ever Runway 12 Music Festival.

Runway 12 Music Festival

The event took place on July 5 and 6, 2024 and featured total of 40 performances. Passengers, visitors and airport team members were treated to a live music experience, with musicians performing on five stages throughout the airport, pre- and post-security.

Passenger experience

According to the airport, live music at the airport helps enhance the passenger experience while waiting for a flight. Music has been found to have many positive psychological benefits, including providing a welcoming distraction and a sense of calm for people who experience heightened stress. In an airport environment, music is beneficial in easing travel anxiety faced by some passenger, the airport says.

Carmen Donnelly, vice president of passenger experience and terminal operations at YEG, said, “YEG’s permanent music program proudly celebrates our region’s music scene. As an Airport for Everyone, we support the local music industry by providing a unique venue for emerging artists to showcase their talent to passengers, visitors and airport workers. The Runway 12 Music Festival celebrates the longevity of this program and is a wonderful way to welcome new and returning musicians and enhance our airport experience.”

The Whitlows, acoustic duo and YEG stage performers, added, “We are excited to be a part of this season’s YEG Stage/Runway 12 Festival lineup at Edmonton International Airport. When traveling through YEG with our own family, we have listened to many talented artists from our local music scene and the entertainment has always been a highlight of our journey. It’s an honor to represent our city at YEG Stage and we appreciate having the opportunity to share our music with travelers from near and far. See you at the airport!”

YEG Stage Music Program

The Runway 12 Music Festival marked the beginning of the 2024/25 YEG Stage Music Program season. This event will welcome 20 new and returning musicians to the airport’s music program. YEG was the first airport in Canada to launch a permanent live music program in 2004. The program, known as YEG Stage, supports and celebrates the local music scene by giving performers the opportunity to play in a public space with a captivated audience.

Each season, musicians from around the region are invited to submit their applications to be part of YEG Stage. A community-led panel of judges chooses 20 performers to be part of the year-long program to play live on stages in the airport regularly.

Performers receive C$220 (US$160) per two-hour timeslot and complimentary parking at YEG during their performance. The new season expands from five to seven days per week, with a total of 720 paid performances for the entire season.

In related news, Heathrow recently partnered with music community Sofar Sounds to curate a line-up of talent to play on the Terminal 5 stage throughout the summer of 2024. Click here to read the full story.