Edmonton Airport launches pre-booking service for security

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) in Canada has launched pre-booking service YEG Express for its central security area in its Domestic and International Terminal.

With YEG Express, passengers can reserve a timeslot at security and jump to the front of the line. Appointments can be scheduled online in advance or at the airport upon arrival. Passengers can book their spot in the security queue up to 72 hours before their departure and up until 1 hour and 15 minutes before their scheduled flight. Passengers traveling with any airline will have access to this program free of charge and may bring up to 10 guests with them for the booking. However, reservations will be limited and only available from 4:30am-8:30am and 2pm-6pm, daily. More spots are expected to become available as the program progresses.

YEG will launch this tool alongside other Canadian airports, including Calgary (YYC), Montreal (YUL), Toronto (YYZ) and Vancouver (YVR) to create consistency and improve the passenger experience across Canadian airports. YEG Express is an optional program, and regular central security line-ups will remain available.

Steve Maybee, vice president of operations, infrastructure and corporate communications, said, “Security screening plays an integral role in keeping our passengers and employees safe. While safety and security are always our top priorities, we aim to make the experience as convenient as possible. We look forward to having YEG Express to help minimize wait times and maximize time spent shopping, dining and relaxing before you board your plane.”