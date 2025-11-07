Assaia releases annual turnaround report

Airports using AI to manage aircraft turnarounds are cutting departure delays and saving tens of millions of dollars every year according to new data from Assaia’s 2025 Turnaround Report.

The report analyzes more than 450,000 AI-enabled aircraft turnarounds at 15 airports in Europe and North America between April 2024 and March 2025. It reveals that airports deploying Assaia’s technology have achieved measurable operational gains: 25% reduction in departure delays; 5% improvement in gate efficiency; one additional flight per day for every 20 gates; and average departure delays reduced to three minutes.

In Europe, Assaia-operating airports recorded departure delays that were six minutes lower than the regional average of 18 minutes, equating to a saving of nearly US$600 per turnaround, or more than US$70 million per year at a large airport. In North America, Assaia-operating airports had an average departure delay of 11 minutes, one minute less than the industry average and delivering a saving of approximately US$100 per turnaround.

Christiaan Hen, CEO of Assaia, said, “With global air traffic at record highs and infrastructure growth lagging behind demand, AI-enabled technology is becoming essential to increase capacity and profitability. It’s already delivering by cutting delays, increasing throughput and improving the passenger experience without the cost or disruption of traditional expansion projects.”

Assaia’s AI platform analyzes video and operational data in real time to predict scenarios and optimize ground-handling decisions. This allows teams to coordinate more effectively – from faster deboarding and earlier baggage loading to smoother ground operations – enabling airports to scale capacity and revenue without expanding physical infrastructure.

The report also forecasts that, by 2035, consistently achieving the ‘perfect turn’ could generate up to US$900m in annual gains for a major airline and US$300m-US$500m for a large international hub airport.

Hen added, “We’re seeing a shift from reactive operations to predictive, optimized performance. In a world of rising demand and constrained infrastructure, AI is the most scalable lever airports and airlines have. If we continue this trajectory of smarter and more streamlined operations, the industry’s gains in efficiency and value creation will be transformative.”

Download Assaia’s 2025 Turnaround Report.

Read more about Assaia’s turnaround solutions in the June 2025 issue of PT World.