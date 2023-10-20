European Union Aviation Safety Agency agreement aims to improve passenger health

The signing of a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) aims to protect the safety and health of EU citizens traveling by air within the EU and worldwide. The agreement sets out to ensure holistic, harmonized and evidence-based prevention and response to sanitary threats and outbreaks.

The areas of collaboration include regular exchange of relevant information, experience and good practices. This will include the sharing of relevant ECDC outputs such as the weekly Communicable Disease Threat Report and potential risk assessments or technical guidance. In addition, EASA will collaborate with ECDC in the framework of the EU digital Passenger Locator Form (dPLF) platform and similar activities. EASA and ECDC will provide each other with technical advice and support on specific materials or activities falling within the scope of the new agreement.

For more key security updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.