Leidos launches software platform to centralize airport security systems

Leidos has launched an enterprise software platform that provides airports with a centralized security management system.

ProSight brings together systems and technologies that were traditionally disparate at security checkpoints, such as security screening equipment, threat detection algorithms and other third-party data. With a holistic view across the entire security screening operation, ProSight has been designed to deliver actionable, real-time data through business intelligence dashboards, helping airports and other organizations improve operational efficiencies while enhancing threat detection.

ProSight’s open-architecture software is designed for improved performance, maintainability and scalability, as well as reduced development time and cost. The software’s OpenAPI supports additional system connectivity to multiple device types and data sources.

In the coming months, the new software will be deployed at several airports across the UK, Europe and Australia.

