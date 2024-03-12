Facial recognition systems installed at Delhi Airport as part of Terminal 1 expansion

Indira Gandhi International Airport’s integrated Terminal 1 was inaugurated on March 10 by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The integration of arrival and departure terminals and associated expansion efforts double Delhi Airport’s passenger capacity.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), led by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL), undertook the expansion work in 2019 with the goal of improving the passenger experience through innovation including facial recognition, self-service kiosks and automated baggage handling systems. The overall terminal area has increased from 55,740m2 to 206,950m2.

India’s facial recognition system, DigiYatra, has been installed at all entry gates. In addition, the security checkpoint now has 20 automated tray retrieval systems. The terminal also boasts over 100 common-use self-service kiosks and 100 check-in counters including 36 self-bag-drop kiosks.

The terminal has 10 baggage reclaim carousels and baggage handling system’s capacity has doubled from 3,240 items per hour to around 6,000 per hour.

To enhance the experience of passengers with reduced mobility, DIAL has created special zones for PRMs which include a dedicated lounge facility.

DIAL has also been making modifications to Terminal 3, including a self-bag-drop facility and two arrival carousels. The IT systems for the entire baggage handling system at Terminal 3 have also been upgraded.